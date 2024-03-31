 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC Atlantic City post-fight press conference live stream

By Andrew Richardson
With UFC Atlantic City a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., March 30, 2024) of fights on ESPN+ from inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reactions and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between Flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot, a co-headliner pitting knockout artists Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley opposite one another, and a handful of quality prospects, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded in “The Garden State.”

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE around 2 a.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

