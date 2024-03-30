Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweights Julio Arce and Herbert Burns squared off earlier tonight (Sat. March 30, 2024) live on ESPN+ inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In a strong performance, Arce stopped his opponent in the second.

Burns pressured well to start the fight, but he never got much actual offense going. Every time he circled Arce to the fence, he would fire an overhand and duck into a takedown. Arce saw it coming every time and defended without much issue, landing the better combinations between those takedown attempts.

Oh, and Burns lost a point for consecutive low blows in the clinch.

Burns just sort of fell apart in the second. After a stuff takedown, he reacted really poorly to an Arce land, turning away and shelling up. Arce poured on the offense, and moments later, the referee was forced to intervene as Burns crumbled to the floor in a heap.

Check out the highlight clip below:

JULIO ARCE KNOCKS OUT HERBERT BURNS IN ROUND 2 #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/FewwUSQqf0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 31, 2024

Julio Arce isn’t likely to become a contender, but this is a good win for the Featherweight (who missed weight in his second division on Friday). The striker is back in the win column and once again showed off his sharp boxing. As for Burns, it’s his third-straight loss after starting his UFC career 2-0.

It could be the last time we see him in the Octagon.

