Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweights Nate Landwehr and Jamall Emmers threw down earlier tonight (Sat. March 30, 2024) live on ESPN+ inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In a really entertaining one round fight, Landwehr scored a knockout win.

The fight didn’t start well for him though! Emmers wobbled him with the first combination he threw, landing hard with his funky and fast right hand. For most of the opening two minutes, Emmers was having his way with Landwehr, teeing off with big shots and opening several cuts on his face.

That’s just Nate The Train though baby. Per usual, Landwehr took the shots without issue and kept advancing. He started finding his own range and returning the favor, particularly when the duo closed distance into the clinch. It was dirty boxing vs. Muay Thai, and Landwehr’s punches were winning that exchange.

Emmers took the fight on short-notice, and perhaps fatigue was starting to set in as well due to the frantic pace. Landwehr unleashed a savage combination that floored Emmers with a nasty uppercut, forcing an end to the contest.

Check out the highlight clip below:

Nate the Trainnnnnnn pic.twitter.com/jFOLrs6clQ — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 31, 2024

Landwehr entered this bout following a competitive loss with Dan Ige, but Landwehr doesn’t have to win every fight. He’s consistently entertaining in the cage, one of the most trust worthy action fighters on the roster. Unfortunately for Emmers, this defeat continues his pattern of alternating wins and losses.

Who should “The Train” face next?

