Highlights! Nursulton Ruziboev slices Sedriques Dumas in bloody knockout win | UFC Atlantic City

By Andrew Richardson
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweights Nursulton Ruziboev and Sedriques Dumas threw down earlier tonight (Sat. March 30, 2024) live on ESPN+ inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In yet another quick finish, Ruziboev secured the first round knockout.

The difference in kickboxing was clear almost immediately. As the two were feeling each other out, Dumas threw a low kick and ate a massive counter right hand. Ruziboev’s timing is really sharp early in fights, which is part of the reason he’s able to score such consistent and fast finishes.

As the fight wore on, Ruziboev worked his way around Dumas’ guard by firing uppercuts and right hands. Dumas couldn’t get much of his own offense going and was having a hard time hitting the Uzbekistan athlete.

Unfortunately, the finish is a bit marred by controversy. Just prior to the knockout, Ruziboev’s fingers appeared to brush his opponent’s eyes as he pushed away. Dumas signaled to the referee, who didn’t intervene. Ruziboev surged forward and connected on the uppercut he’d been hunting all night, putting his opponent down for the count.

Check out the highlight clip below:

Could Dumas appeal the result? The New Jersey Athletic Commission is probably more willing than most to hear his case. Until then, however, it goes into the books as the second first-round knockout win of Ruziboev’s promising young UFC career.

For complete UFC Atlantic City results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.﻿

