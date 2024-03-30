 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jacob Malkoun ruins Andre Petroski’s homecoming with phantom punch KO | UFC Atlantic City

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Petroski v Malkoun Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweights Jacob Malkoun and Andre Petroski threw down earlier tonight (Sat. March 30, 2024) live on ESPN+ inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In a strange bout, Malkoun won via second-round knockout.

The Australian started the evening strong. His jab was fast and straight down the middle, and it stunned Petroski early. Petroski, a relatively local athlete with a strong fan presence, stormed back to stun Malkoun with a big shot of his own. He also scored a takedown near the end of the first to close a competitive round.

The fight was still warming up when it ended suddenly. As Petroski level changed into a takedown attempt, something went terribly wrong. Did a Malkoun jab score? Perhaps Petroski ran his head straight into Malkoun’s hip bone? It’s not clear, but whatever the case, Petroski’s failed takedown left him stunned and stumbling.

Malkoun swarmed and forced the finish, much to the crowd’s displeasure.

Check out the highlight clip below and try to figure out for yourself what went wrong!

It’s a strange one, but regardless, this is Malkoun’s first knockout win. It’s also a good rebound from his disqualification loss to Cody Brundage last time out. Petrovski, conversely, has now lost two straight via knockout.

