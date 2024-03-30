Sean Strickland is willing to take his talents to the sport of boxing if he doesn’t land an immediate title rematch with current UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis.

This is according to Strickland himself, who is asking UFC brass to book his rematch with DDP as soon as possible. Remember, Strickland shockingly won the UFC middleweight title from Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 back in Sept. 2023. He was then asked to defend the 185-pound strap against Du Plessis at UFC 297 this past January. The two middleweights went toe-to-toe for five hard rounds (see HERE), but it was DDP who walked away with the split-decision nod and the UFC middleweight championship.

While many are hoping for a long-awaited showdown between Du Plessis and Adesanya next, Strickland is making a strong case for an immediate rematch. On Thursday, the brash middleweight took to social media to stake his claim and threaten to leave the sport if he doesn’t get what he wants.

The UFC fans want me and Dricus to settle it. Dricus wants to settle it. We all know I fought in a dirty liberal country who fucked me. Dana knows it. The UFC knows it.



IF IT WAS ANYONE ELSE ON THE ROSTER THE REMATCH WOULD HAPPEN! Do the right thing UFC. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2024

“The UFC fans want me and Dricus to settle it,” wrote Strickland. “Dricus wants to settle it. We all know I fought in a dirty liberal country who f—ked me. Dana knows it. The UFC knows it.

IF IT WAS ANYONE ELSE ON THE ROSTER THE REMATCH WOULD HAPPEN! Do the right thing UFC.”

“You know man I’m not climbing that f—king ladder again..... If that isn’t it for me idk boxing...,” replied Strickland to a fan’s comment.

“Yeah go make millions beating up Jake Paul lmao,” he added.

It’s unknown at this time how serious Strickland is, but if he did in fact want to make a move over to the sport of boxing Jake Paul should be waiting with open arms. After all, the two have already locked horns on social media with “Problem Child” offering to fight the former UFC champion for $1 million. Strickland is obviously on board for that.

What say you, Maniacs? Should Strickland get his rematch with Du Plessis or should he ask UFC if he can box?

Sound off!