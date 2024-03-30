Welcome to Midnight Mania!
Earlier this week, a Heavyweight bout between top contenders Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida was reportedly booked for UFC 302. That bout was reported by legitimate journalists and sources, but a day later, Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich was instead announced for UFC Saudi Arabia.
What happened?
Per Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff, the Almeida vs. Volkov fight was indeed the plan until a last-second change in direction. The problem with that sudden decision? Volkov and Pavlovich have been training together for years, and neither athlete know anything about the fight being booked! Russian media outlet Red Fury MMA reports that both teams were surprised and upset by the announcement.
In addition, a source told RingSide24 the following: “Volkov and Pavlovic were not going to fight each other, they are on good terms, periodically train together. Such a fight is only possible if it is a [title] challenger or title fight. Volkov also already had a contract in hand for a fight against Brazilian Jailton Almeida. Now there will be negotiations between the league and managers to have the fight between Volkov and Pavlovic canceled.”
My Russian isn’t great, but it doesn’t take much bilingual ability to read between the lines here: UFC announced another fight that wasn’t signed. How else would the athletes involved be “surprised” by the announcement? It’s hardly the first time, as this is a well-established tactic to pressure fighters into accepting bouts or terms.
It happened to Dustin Poirier.
Stay tuned for further updates and official confirmation one way or another, but I wouldn’t advise getting too excited for Volkov vs. Pavlovich just yet.
Insomnia
Fighting frauds in fighting! This whole thread is worth a read, but I’ve included the most relevant bits here.
We can't stop 100% of fraudulent record-keeping in MMA, but if we catch you, the world will see it. Congratulations Sanjar Azhibaev, your fight page is now flagged forever for your lies and deceit. https://t.co/CBucQ1Zv3B— Tapology (@tapology) March 29, 2024
Of Sanjar's past 6 wins, we have definitively found he was involved in stealing the identities of quality, inactive fighters so that his record would appear more impressive. When in fact he was beating up on anonymous tomato cans.— Tapology (@tapology) March 29, 2024
For example, Mikhail Kislica, quality 16-4 Ukrainian fighter, inactive since 2017. https://t.co/ryjxefviFX Sanjar's team managed to trick a Tapology editor into posting a photo to Kislica's Tapology page.— Tapology (@tapology) March 29, 2024
We did not previously have a photo of Kislica and we were not on the lookout for this kind of deception. Once the fake photo was posted to Kislica's page, Sanjar's team then passed the page on to the WEF promotion so that the fake Kislica could be signed to fight Sanjar.— Tapology (@tapology) March 29, 2024
Why is Merab Dvalishvili’s social media content so good lately? This is top-notch stuff!
You can run ... but you can't hide. #sixyearsofcallouts pic.twitter.com/e35VVLZLD0— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 29, 2024
Dominick Reyes is ready to go after a battle with blood clots.
| Dominick Reyes says that he's ready to fight, following him suffering a life-threatening injury.— MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) March 29, 2024
️ - "I'm good to go, 100%, Lets get back at it". #MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/2oyddih5uf
Judo is all about grips and the ability to fall correctly.
Japanese style in Antalya! Beautiful!— Judo (@Judo) March 29, 2024
Follow all the action on https://t.co/5YYXyE0nko #JudoAntalya #Judo #Antalya #Turkiye #Sport #Olympics #OlympicQualifiers #RoadToParis2024 #WJT #Impulse pic.twitter.com/K3o8c1sRko
Nassourdine Imavov wants a piece of Sean Strickland, but I doubt his callout is answered.
Nassourdine Imavov calls out Sean Strickland to fight at #UFCParis— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 29, 2024
"Sean Strickland, I'm waiting for you at UFC Paris. If you are not a coward, come to hostile territory."
@RMCSportCombat #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/9fWCbdxABr
Predictably, MMA Twitter is absolutely freaking out about this clip of Payton Talbott poll dancing.
The future of the BW division pic.twitter.com/yAiLJ0P48j— KYLE (@kyle_inacio) March 28, 2024
“Sometimes you the content” is a great line.
Joaquin Buckley reacts to Kevin Holland’s loss to Michael Venom Page at #UFC299 and says “he got out Kevin’d.” #UFCAtlanticCity— Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) March 29, 2024
“He had me cheesin’ seeing that ass whoopin’ he gave Kevin Holland. Boy, I was smiling. I said, ‘Ooh get ‘em!’ I said, ‘Get ‘em MVP!’
“.. He got… pic.twitter.com/lCHeYR8iUc
Slips, rips, and KO clips
If you watch just one clip tonight, make it this one. Too many of y’all don’t know about Tatsuya Kawajiri!
Eddie Alvarez TKO2 Tatsuya Kawajiri (Punches)— Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) March 25, 2024
07.21.2008 | DREAM.5 pic.twitter.com/qkFZy6PVC3
Oh that looks like a torn ligament.
Such a ridiculously violent knockout pic.twitter.com/bSdxbYA3kF— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) March 26, 2024
Click through for a full recap of all of Shavkat Rakhmonov’s finishes, which is to say, every single win in his pro career!
• 03/07/2015 ️— PΛЯIIΛ (@PariiaMMA) March 27, 2024
• M-1 Challenge 59 ️
Victim #4 : Michal Wiencek
Won via guillotine choke in the 1st round.pic.twitter.com/Q4b5EeAfX9
• 04/06/2016 ️— PΛЯIIΛ (@PariiaMMA) March 27, 2024
• M-1 Challenge 67 ️
Victim #6 : Marcelo Brito
Won via KO in the 1st round.pic.twitter.com/5rBD8EHeJb
Random Land
The future is now.
@markhuney
"Spreading the Huney , bro" #paramotor launch♬ original sound - markhuneycutt
Midnight Music: Fusion, 1969
Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.
