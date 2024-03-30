 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Saudi Arabia bout in jeopardy after Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov blindsided by fight announcement

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 295: Pavlovich v Aspinall Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier this week, a Heavyweight bout between top contenders Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida was reportedly booked for UFC 302. That bout was reported by legitimate journalists and sources, but a day later, Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich was instead announced for UFC Saudi Arabia.

What happened?

Per Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff, the Almeida vs. Volkov fight was indeed the plan until a last-second change in direction. The problem with that sudden decision? Volkov and Pavlovich have been training together for years, and neither athlete know anything about the fight being booked! Russian media outlet Red Fury MMA reports that both teams were surprised and upset by the announcement.

In addition, a source told RingSide24 the following: “Volkov and Pavlovic were not going to fight each other, they are on good terms, periodically train together. Such a fight is only possible if it is a [title] challenger or title fight. Volkov also already had a contract in hand for a fight against Brazilian Jailton Almeida. Now there will be negotiations between the league and managers to have the fight between Volkov and Pavlovic canceled.”

My Russian isn’t great, but it doesn’t take much bilingual ability to read between the lines here: UFC announced another fight that wasn’t signed. How else would the athletes involved be “surprised” by the announcement? It’s hardly the first time, as this is a well-established tactic to pressure fighters into accepting bouts or terms.

It happened to Dustin Poirier.

Stay tuned for further updates and official confirmation one way or another, but I wouldn’t advise getting too excited for Volkov vs. Pavlovich just yet.

Insomnia

Fighting frauds in fighting! This whole thread is worth a read, but I’ve included the most relevant bits here.

Why is Merab Dvalishvili’s social media content so good lately? This is top-notch stuff!

Dominick Reyes is ready to go after a battle with blood clots.

Judo is all about grips and the ability to fall correctly.

Nassourdine Imavov wants a piece of Sean Strickland, but I doubt his callout is answered.

Predictably, MMA Twitter is absolutely freaking out about this clip of Payton Talbott poll dancing.

“Sometimes you the content” is a great line.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

If you watch just one clip tonight, make it this one. Too many of y’all don’t know about Tatsuya Kawajiri!

Oh that looks like a torn ligament.

Click through for a full recap of all of Shavkat Rakhmonov’s finishes, which is to say, every single win in his pro career!

Random Land

The future is now.

@markhuney

"Spreading the Huney , bro" #paramotor launch

♬ original sound - markhuneycutt

Midnight Music: Fusion, 1969

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

