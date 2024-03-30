Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier this week, a Heavyweight bout between top contenders Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida was reportedly booked for UFC 302. That bout was reported by legitimate journalists and sources, but a day later, Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich was instead announced for UFC Saudi Arabia.

What happened?

Per Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff, the Almeida vs. Volkov fight was indeed the plan until a last-second change in direction. The problem with that sudden decision? Volkov and Pavlovich have been training together for years, and neither athlete know anything about the fight being booked! Russian media outlet Red Fury MMA reports that both teams were surprised and upset by the announcement.

In addition, a source told RingSide24 the following: “Volkov and Pavlovic were not going to fight each other, they are on good terms, periodically train together. Such a fight is only possible if it is a [title] challenger or title fight. Volkov also already had a contract in hand for a fight against Brazilian Jailton Almeida. Now there will be negotiations between the league and managers to have the fight between Volkov and Pavlovic canceled.”

My Russian isn’t great, but it doesn’t take much bilingual ability to read between the lines here: UFC announced another fight that wasn’t signed. How else would the athletes involved be “surprised” by the announcement? It’s hardly the first time, as this is a well-established tactic to pressure fighters into accepting bouts or terms.

It happened to Dustin Poirier.

Stay tuned for further updates and official confirmation one way or another, but I wouldn’t advise getting too excited for Volkov vs. Pavlovich just yet.

Insomnia

Fighting frauds in fighting! This whole thread is worth a read, but I’ve included the most relevant bits here.

We can't stop 100% of fraudulent record-keeping in MMA, but if we catch you, the world will see it. Congratulations Sanjar Azhibaev, your fight page is now flagged forever for your lies and deceit. https://t.co/CBucQ1Zv3B — Tapology (@tapology) March 29, 2024

Of Sanjar's past 6 wins, we have definitively found he was involved in stealing the identities of quality, inactive fighters so that his record would appear more impressive. When in fact he was beating up on anonymous tomato cans. — Tapology (@tapology) March 29, 2024

For example, Mikhail Kislica, quality 16-4 Ukrainian fighter, inactive since 2017. https://t.co/ryjxefviFX Sanjar's team managed to trick a Tapology editor into posting a photo to Kislica's Tapology page. — Tapology (@tapology) March 29, 2024

We did not previously have a photo of Kislica and we were not on the lookout for this kind of deception. Once the fake photo was posted to Kislica's page, Sanjar's team then passed the page on to the WEF promotion so that the fake Kislica could be signed to fight Sanjar. — Tapology (@tapology) March 29, 2024

Why is Merab Dvalishvili’s social media content so good lately? This is top-notch stuff!

Dominick Reyes is ready to go after a battle with blood clots.

| Dominick Reyes says that he's ready to fight, following him suffering a life-threatening injury.



️ - "I'm good to go, 100%, Lets get back at it". #MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/2oyddih5uf — MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) March 29, 2024

Judo is all about grips and the ability to fall correctly.

Nassourdine Imavov wants a piece of Sean Strickland, but I doubt his callout is answered.

Nassourdine Imavov calls out Sean Strickland to fight at #UFCParis



"Sean Strickland, I'm waiting for you at UFC Paris. If you are not a coward, come to hostile territory."



@RMCSportCombat #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/9fWCbdxABr — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 29, 2024

Predictably, MMA Twitter is absolutely freaking out about this clip of Payton Talbott poll dancing.

The future of the BW division pic.twitter.com/yAiLJ0P48j — KYLE (@kyle_inacio) March 28, 2024

“Sometimes you the content” is a great line.

Joaquin Buckley reacts to Kevin Holland’s loss to Michael Venom Page at #UFC299 and says “he got out Kevin’d.” #UFCAtlanticCity



“He had me cheesin’ seeing that ass whoopin’ he gave Kevin Holland. Boy, I was smiling. I said, ‘Ooh get ‘em!’ I said, ‘Get ‘em MVP!’



“.. He got… pic.twitter.com/lCHeYR8iUc — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) March 29, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

If you watch just one clip tonight, make it this one. Too many of y’all don’t know about Tatsuya Kawajiri!

Eddie Alvarez TKO2 Tatsuya Kawajiri (Punches)



07.21.2008 | DREAM.5 pic.twitter.com/qkFZy6PVC3 — Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) March 25, 2024

Oh that looks like a torn ligament.

Such a ridiculously violent knockout pic.twitter.com/bSdxbYA3kF — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) March 26, 2024

Click through for a full recap of all of Shavkat Rakhmonov’s finishes, which is to say, every single win in his pro career!

• 03/07/2015 ️



• M-1 Challenge 59 ️



Victim #4 : Michal Wiencek



Won via guillotine choke in the 1st round.pic.twitter.com/Q4b5EeAfX9 — PΛЯIIΛ (@PariiaMMA) March 27, 2024

• 04/06/2016 ️



• M-1 Challenge 67 ️



Victim #6 : Marcelo Brito



Won via KO in the 1st round.pic.twitter.com/5rBD8EHeJb — PΛЯIIΛ (@PariiaMMA) March 27, 2024

Random Land

The future is now.

Midnight Music: Fusion, 1969

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.