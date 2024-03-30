Conor McGregor’s new Road House movie has been slammed by viewers around the world, but that doesn’t mean the former UFC double champion cut any corners during his preparation for his Hollywood debut.

While the new Road House film doesn’t have any direct connection to the cult classic starring the late Patrick Swayze it was a decent attempt at bringing back one of the more iconic fight movies of all time. McGregor was brought on board as one of the main antagonists while co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal, took the lead role.

The movie may not be perfect, but the fight scenes were pretty badass. They needed to be. Being that this Road House was an official reboot 35 years in the making and an actual MMA superstar was cast to show off his fighting skills, the action needed to deliver when other aspects of the film did not.

Luckily, McGregor showed up. Not only did his own fight scenes sell, but “Notorious” helped choreograph certain exchanges and offered up his combat expertise when it was needed. The movie did have some world-class stuntmen and fight-scene coordinators, but it didn’t hurt to have a real-life former UFC champion in the mix.

On Friday, Amazon Prime Studios released a video showing some behind-the-scenes action from Road House. McGregor was front and center as he offered up some tips for one of the more memorable moments of the movie. It was a pretty unique watch, whether or not you liked the film.

Check it out in the above video player and let us know what you thought of McGregor’s efforts.