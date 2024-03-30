Bo Nickal has created much discussion after landing on the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) main card for the historic UFC 300 card this April, but UFC announcer Jon Anik believes the undefeated prospect deserves his billing.

Much has been said about Nickal’s bid to spark UFC 300’s main card next month and most believe the former college wrestling champion should have been featured on the ESPN “Prelims” undercard instead. After all, Nickal only has two Octagon appearances under his belt and has been matched up against lesser-known competition like Jamie Pickett and Valentine Woodburn (Nickal steamrolled both).

Despite his lack of fighting experience, UFC brass felt obligated to feature the promising middleweight as part of one of the biggest PPV cards of all time. Nickal is a heavy favorite against fellow 185-pounder, Cody Brundage, and should have no issue walking away victorious. But does that mean the promotion should have picked Nickal over other fighters on the UFC roster that may have deserved it more?

According to Anik, Nickal is the logical choice to open UFC 300’s historic card in Las Vegas.

“Khamzat Chimaev, I would even throw out there 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., Bo Nickal – there’s just a different electricity when it comes to some of these guys,” Anik told MMA Junkie Radio. “You parlay their fight style with the expectation, and the pressure, and the fan intrigue, and I just think Bo Nickal checks a lot of boxes.

“For us, when we get through our pay-per-view open, and we have that exhale moment, when we get to sit down and watch that first fight on pay-per-view with all the masses around the world, that’s a very strategic position on the card. It’s a prime slot. Maybe at times you don’t get as many people as seen on during the featured prelim on ESPN, but they don’t mess around when it comes to that first fight. I can’t necessarily speak to Cody Brundage and the decision to feature him against Bo Nickal.”

Nickal, who made his pro MMA debut less than three years ago, has a great chance of running through Brundage and improving to 6-0 in his career. However, the undefeated middleweight sensation may find it hard to steal the show on a card as stacked as UFC 300. Fight fans will have to discuss afterwards as to whether or not Nickal’s main card spot was worth it.

