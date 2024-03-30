UFC Atlantic City results, live streaming updates | Blanchfield vs. Fiorot

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Garden State” for the upcoming UFC Atlantic City mixed martial arts (MMA) event, streaming TONIGHT (Sat., March 30, 2024) LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+. UFC Atlantic City will be topped by the 125-pound collision between Top 5 title contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot, a five-round showdown with a spot in the division title chase hanging in the balance. Before that headlining clash of styles gets underway, rough-and-tumble welterweight bruiser, Vicente Luque, collides with 170-pound knockout artist, Joaquin Buckley, in UFC Atlantic City’s co-main event.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Atlantic City fight card below, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ "Prelims" undercard bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Blanchfield vs. Fiorot.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Atlantic City results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
UFC ATLANTIC CITY QUICK RESULTS:
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley
Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas
Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson
Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee
Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers
Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez
Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns
Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews
Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj
Victoria Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto
Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun
Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran
