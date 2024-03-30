Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweights Iba Aslan and Anton Turkalj threw down earlier tonight (Sat. March 30, 2024) live on ESPN+ inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. To conclude a wild brawl, Aslan knocked his opponent out with a huge right hand.

It’s not often that random “Prelim” fights have a backstory, but Turkalj handed Aslan the sole loss of his professional career back in 2020. The two picked up right where they left off, trading heavy shots from the first bell. Neither man put much of a focus on defense, which kept things entertaining if nothing else!

Turkalj started the first round strong and landed the better shots, which was a good omen for him since Aslan fatigued in the first match up. However, “The Last Ottoman” flipped that script, taking the second on the strength of some heavy connections. Both men were looking worse for wear by the start of the third.

The final round didn’t last long. Aslan unloaded an absolutely massive right hand to the temple, and the way Turkalj fell, the referee intervened before any follow up shots were necessary.

Check out the highlight clip below:

ONE AND DONE FOR THE LAST OTTOMAN



Ibo Aslan gets the 3rd round KO to get his first UFC win! #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/YKERGSbGrQ — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2024

It’s a successful debut for Aslan in more ways than one! An entertaining fight, highlight reel KO, and revenge on the sole loss of his pro career — that’s a good night at the office! Conversely, Turkalj is now 0-4 in the Octagon, so that may be the last we see of “The Pleasure Man.”

