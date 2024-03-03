UFC’s sixth Fight Pass Invitational grappling event kicks off tonight (Sun., March 3, 2024) at 9 p.m. ET and features some pretty heavy hitters.
Craig Jones and Rafael Lovato are headlining the card in an Absolute class match-up. In the co-main, Nicky Rodriguez takes on Roberto Jimenez (also at Absolute). And to round things out, Nicholas Meregali vs. Matheus Diniz is also looking good.
All you need to tune into the main card action is a UFC Fight Pass account. But, if you want a little taste of what’s to come, you can get that on YouTube, where UFC is streaming some of the opening matches.
Checkout the full card below, and make sure to check out MMAmania.com’s live results and highlights from the event.
Absolute: Craig Jones vs. Rafael Lovato
Absolute: Nicky Rodriguez vs. Roberto Jimenez
Absolute: Nicholas Meregali vs. Matheus Diniz
215 pounds.: Mason Fowler vs. Pedro Marinho
Absolute: Victor Hugo vs. Roosevelt Sousa
175 pounds.: Ronaldo Junior vs. Kody Steele
185 pounds.: Jay Rodriguez vs. Mateo Cardona
125 pounds.: Gigi Canuto vs. Denise Gomes
165 pounds.: Ben Eddy vs. Shane Shapiro
145 pounds: Raquel Canuto vs. Karol Rosa
For the latest and greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu news and notes click here.
Loading comments...