UFC’s sixth Fight Pass Invitational grappling event kicks off tonight (Sun., March 3, 2024) at 9 p.m. ET and features some pretty heavy hitters.

Craig Jones and Rafael Lovato are headlining the card in an Absolute class match-up. In the co-main, Nicky Rodriguez takes on Roberto Jimenez (also at Absolute). And to round things out, Nicholas Meregali vs. Matheus Diniz is also looking good.

All you need to tune into the main card action is a UFC Fight Pass account. But, if you want a little taste of what’s to come, you can get that on YouTube, where UFC is streaming some of the opening matches.

Checkout the full card below, and make sure to check out MMAmania.com’s live results and highlights from the event.

Absolute: Craig Jones vs. Rafael Lovato

Absolute: Nicky Rodriguez vs. Roberto Jimenez

Absolute: Nicholas Meregali vs. Matheus Diniz

215 pounds.: Mason Fowler vs. Pedro Marinho

Absolute: Victor Hugo vs. Roosevelt Sousa

175 pounds.: Ronaldo Junior vs. Kody Steele

185 pounds.: Jay Rodriguez vs. Mateo Cardona

125 pounds.: Gigi Canuto vs. Denise Gomes

165 pounds.: Ben Eddy vs. Shane Shapiro

145 pounds: Raquel Canuto vs. Karol Rosa

