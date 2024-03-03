It’s Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua fight week, and things are heating up as the former UFC heavyweight champion prepares to try and shock the boxing world once again.

Ngannou is getting this opportunity on March 8th because of how well he did in his boxing debut against Tyson Fury back in October 2023. While “The Gypsy King” walked away with a win, it was a controversial split decision many thought he’d lost (watch the highlights here).

Given how “The Predator” had never boxed before, his competitive outing with Fury changed everyone’s perspective on his foray into the sport — including Tyson Fury’s. In a new interview with The Stomping Ground, Fury shared his thoughts on Ngannou vs. Joshua and how the world is looking at it very differently to Ngannou vs. Fury.

“I think it’s a great fight,” Fury said. “When I was fighting Ngannou it was ‘a mismatch’ and it was ‘a bulls— fight,’ but it is what it is and styles make fights.”

“I’m not sure what people expected of the man before that,” Fury added. “I know it was supposed to be a 1000 to 1 shot and he was useless and he couldn’t fight and all that. But he proved everyone wrong, so ... fantastic for him. I put him on the map, made him a multi-millionaire. And now I’m making him even more money. So he needs to thank me, he needs to get on his knees and kiss my feet, doesn’t he? For what I’ve done for him.”

“The Gypsy King” refused to provide a prediction for how the Knockout Chaos main event would end.

“I don’t know and I don’t care, to be honest,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens, best man will win on the night, they’re heavyweight giants so anyone can win. Some good, brilliant fights on Friday, I’m looking forward to the whole bill.”

Fury has his own superfight to worry about: a May 18th bout against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed, unified heavyweight title. In the past, immediate rematches have been standard for match-ups of this significance. But with Saudi Arabia paying the bills and calling the shots, things are a little different.

Saudi matchmaker Turki Alalshikh has said the winner of Fury vs. Usyk will be fighting the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou. With tens of millions getting paid out, we actually believe we’ll see it in 2024.