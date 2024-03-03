Charles “Krazy Horse” Bennett was back in action at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6 in Orlando, Florida last night (Mar. 2, 2024). As usual, his fight didn’t last long ... and as usual, he lost again.

Bennett is one of the more colorful personalities in a sport full of them. He rose to fame in King of the Cage and PRIDE, where his in-cage antics circa 2005 still go viral to this day. He’s never had a consistent winning record, but you never knew when “Krazy Horse” would pull off a stunner with his speed and power.

Well, that used to be the case. His last win came in 2016 — a (wild upset) win over Minoru Kimura in RIZIN. Since then he’s lost twenty one times in a row across multiple combat sports: MMA, shootboxing, bare knuckle boxing, boxing, and bare knuckle MMA.

He’s been a regular at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, and he just lost his fourth fight for the promotion at GB MMA 6 against Joe Penafiel. While Bennett started strong, Penafiel took over three minutes into the fight, getting on top of Charles and beating him up until the ref was forced to step in.

The official result: Joe Penafiel defeats Charles Bennett via TKO (ground and pound) at 3:49 of R1. Watch the highlight finish here:

After a surprisingly competitive start, Joe Penafiel stops Charles Bennett via TKO in the third. Felony's incredible multi-sport losing streak extends to 21 in a row. #GamebredBKMMA pic.twitter.com/QTTcVPUiBL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 3, 2024

Will the 44 year old (who now goes by the nickname “Felony” for good reasons) turn things around? Does it really matter? We prefer to remember Bennett for all the bizarre moments he’s delivered, not his win-loss record. Although damn is this losing streak becoming legendary.