LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Tyson Pedro has called it a mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Pedro lost a forgettable fight at UFC Vegas 87 last night (Sat., March 2, 2024), dropping a tepid, slow-paced unanimous decision to Vitor Petrino inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. After the fight, Pedro, 32, surprised the combat sports world, revealing that has competed in the final fight of his professional career.

Watch his retirement speech below:

"It's not goodbye, just see you later."



Happy trails to @Tyson_Pedro_, who calls it a career here tonight #UFCVegas87 pic.twitter.com/UJD2m7Ujcc — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 2, 2024

Pedro spoke with the media following his sudden retirement to explain the reason(s) he decided to lay down his gloves.

“It’s been on my mind a little bit lately, like, mainly just been away from my daughter ... been away probably 12 months in the last 2.5 years from my wife and baby,” Pedro said. “Obviously, that’s my choice going over to New Zealand — I know that’s where I’m going to be the best mixed martial artist. You put in all the costs, put on the costs of my family.

“I probably just can’t do it anymore,” he continued. “With the [tax] deductions and loss of the fight tonight, I’m probably going to have to rob someone in the [parking lot]. So, if anyone’s got any money on them ... who’s got the most on them?”

Australia, probably.

While finances played a part in the Australian’s retirement, Pedro says it is mainly family that has pulled him away.

“It’s more a family thing,” he said. “Definitely, it’s just a change of dreams, brother. So, if I’m going to do that, I might as well spend it with my daughter. Who knows, but you might see me on the Australian circuit. But, that’s it for me for MMA.”

Pedro retires with a 10-5 record, going 6-5 in UFC. The 32-year-old holds wins over Khalil Rountree Jr. (watch here), Paul Craig and Anton Turkalj.

