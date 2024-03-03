Ryan Garcia is done with the Jake Paul show.

Paul scored another knockout last night (Sat., March 2, 2024) against North Dakota oil rigger, Ryan Bourland, in the first round from San Juan, Puerto Rico (watch highlights).

Moments after the quick knockout, Garcia hopped on social media to rage about Paul and his impact on the sport of boxing.

And it might sound familiar.

“I can’t ... I can’t do this sh-t,” Garcia said in a voice message posted on X. “I feel so f—king bad for introducing Jake Paul to boxing. I f—ked up — I can’t allow this to happen. I can’t. I can’t. He’s disrespecting my sport. He’s disrespecting everything. I just don’t know. Call my team, Jake. F—k you.”

Garcia also tweeted, “Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING. BRING IT ON JAKE I’M DEAD F—KING SERIOUS F—K YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP.”

During the post-fight press conference, Paul responded to Garcia’s challenge.

“He’s doing some [cocaine] — that boy is getting that sh-t straight from Columbia or something,” Paul said. “Ryan, I love you, you know that, bro. But, you got to chill out, bro. There’s a line, and you seem like you’re losing your mind and acting thirsty, desperate and saying you’re a billionaire when you’ve had one money fight. I’m just saying, chill, bro. If you do want fight, to me, that’s light work. You got no footwork, and as long as you’ve been in the game, I’m a better boxer than you.”

For the record, it’s just alcohol and marijuana (not cocaine).

Jake Paul responds to Ryan Garcia



“You seem like you’re losing your mind… You gotta chill out bro. If you do wanna fight, to me, that’s light work.” pic.twitter.com/jqARjoWxEL — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 3, 2024

So, is Paul vs. Garcia a possibility? Probably not, especially with the size disadvantage between the two. Paul fought at 200 pounds against Bourland, while Garcia is competing at Duper Lightweight (140 pounds).

Oh, and Garcia has a huge fight in April against Devin Haney that he needs to be focused on. Then, there’s a certain “Rainbow Head” waiting in the wings.

What a mess.

