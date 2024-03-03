LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - That was a close one ...

Umar Nurmagomedov scored another win last night at UFC Vegas 87 (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) when he defeated UFC newcomer Bekzat Almakhan via unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 17-0 from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

While it was a very dominant win for Nurmagomedov, he faced adversity for the first time in his UFC career as he got dropped 30 seconds into the fight with a heavy right hand.

Checkout the punch below:

Bekzat Almakhan dropped Umar Nurmagomedov in the first round



pic.twitter.com/tDXpHQmw3R — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 2, 2024

Nurmagomedov was asked about the brutal punch that sat him down during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

“I didn’t see this punch,” Nurmagomedov said. “I didn’t see this, and I didn’t understand. I tried to close distance, and I found myself under his leg on a takedown.”

Cormier asked him, “You woke up?” and Nurmagomedov said, “Yes, I woke up.”

“This guy is a monster,” Nurmagomedov continued. “I almost did not kill him, but I hurt him too much, and I don’t feel bad. I thought I would take him down, choke him, and this would be an easy fight, but this guy is a monster. He’s tough ... he tried to kill me.”

After the first round, it was smooth sailing for the 28-year-old undefeated rising contender as he dominated Almakhan.

Nevertheless, Nurmagomedov already has his next opponent in mind: Cory Sandhagden. And he wants to fight him during “International Fight Week” this June.

Book it, UFC (again).

