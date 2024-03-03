UFC Vegas 87 results: Matches to make for ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 87 blew the roof off the UFC Apex yesterday (Sat., March 2, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeat Shamil Gaziev after the big man failed to answer the bell for the fifth and final round. In the co-main event, Vitor Petrino defeated Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision, while Vinicius Oliveira scored a knockout of the year contender by delivering a fight-ending flying knee on Bernardo Sopai (see it again here).

Winner: Jairzinho Roznestruik

Who He Should Face Next: Alexandr Romanov

Rozenstruik bounced back in a big way following his submission defeat to Jailton Almeida by putting it on Shamil Gaziev to the point to where the big man wasn’t able to come out and answer the call for the fifth and final round. He is still ranked No. 12 in the division, so a fight against the No. 13 big man in the land makes sense. Romanov is also coming off a win, defeating Blagoy Ivanov in July 2023.

Winner: Vitor Petrino

Who He Should Face Next: St. Preux vs Nzechukwu winner

Petrino upped his undefeated record to 11-0, 3-0 UFC, after dominating Tyson Pedro for 15 minutes in their Light Heavyweight contest. The Contender Series alum has proven to be a legit force in his short time with the promotion. For his next challenge, I am feeling a potential scrap between the winner of the upcoming 205-pound showdown between Ovince St. Preux and Kennedy Nzechukwu, who are set to throw down on March 16.

Winner: Muhammad Mokaev

Who He Should Face Next: Manel Kape

Mokaev kept his undefeated record intact, moving to 12-0-1 after he outclassed a very game Alex Perez to win a unanimous decision. As far as his next possible opponent, Manel Kape fits the bill perfectly. Kape is currently holding down the No. 6 spot and is on a four-fight win streak and was last seen defeating Felipe dos Santos via unanimous decision in Sept. 2023. These two surging Flyweights are on the verge of hitting the Top 5, and the winner of this fight would definitely get there.

Winner: Stephen Erceg

Who He Should Face Next: Tagir Ulanbekov

Erceg continued his hot streak by securing his eleventh straight win — third inside the Octagon — by earning a second-round knockout win over Matt Schnell (see it here). Up next, a fight against Ulanbekov makes sense because they are not too far apart in the rankings. Erceg is currently No. 12, while Ulanbekov is sitting at No. 11, though that can chance next week. Both men are on hot streak and it’s time to see who is going to take that step into the Top 10.

Winner: Umar Nurmagomedov

Who He Should Face Next: Cory Sandhagen

Nurmagomedov improved his record to 17-0, 5-0 UFC, after defeating UFC newcomer, Bekzat Almakhan, Nurmagomedov was in line to face Sandhagen in Aug. 2023 but he pulled out because of a shoulder injury. Sandhagen went on to defeat Rob Font, and now that Nurmagomedov has a win himself, it’s time to revisit this matchup.

