UFC Vegas 87 went down last night (Sat., March 2, 2024) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeat Shamil Gaziev via technical knockout (retirement). In the co-main event, Vitor Petrino earned a unanimous decision win over Tyson Pedro in a Light Heavyweight bout.

Biggest Winner: Vinicius Oliveira

Is there a better way to make a UFC debut than with a late flying knee “Knockout of the Year” contender that earned $100,000 in bonus money? Probably not. But, that’s just how Oliveira made a statement in his first fight inside the Octagon. The Contender Series alum delivered the fight-ending blow on Bernardo Sopai with 19 seconds remaining in the fight, giving him the "Performance of the Night" and "Fight of the Night" awards. In the process, the Brazilian Bantamweight secured his third straight win and put himself on the map right away. He's already made a splash and he will have a high bar to surpass for his next outing. For now, though, he can enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Runner Up: Steve Erceg

After winning his eleventh straight bout, Erceg could very well be calling himself a Top 10 Flyweight by next week. Indeed, “Astro Boy” scored a highlight-reel, one-punch knockout over Matt Schnell in round two, keeping his streak alive that dates back six years. He is now 3-0 inside the Octagon, and also secured his second “Performance of the Night” bonus award.

Biggest Loser: Jamie Pickett

Coming into the fight, Pickett was our pick for the fighter who needed a win the most. After all, he was heading into his fight against Eryk Anders with four straight losses. Things didn’t go any better for “The Nightwolf,” who ended up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision loss at the hands of the former college football standout. With five straight losses on his record, Pickett retired from the sport to spend more time with his family — an incredibly smart career move.

