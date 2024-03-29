Live: UFC Atlantic City ceremonial weigh ins video | Blanchfield vs. Fiorot

With the UFC Atlantic City early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, the promotion will send all 28 fighters back to the scale for the ceremonial festivities, popping off LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the final stop before the “Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” MMA event on ESPN and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., March 30, 2024) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“To be honest, I thought it would be different,” Fiorot said through a translator in her interview with UFC.com. “Of course, I was looking for the title shot, but life is life. Things went the way it went, and now there is a [Grasso vs. Shevchenko] trilogy and all of the things that happen in this field. I’m happy in the meanwhile to be able to grab this fight.”

“I don’t think it will go to the end because that’s not my goal and that’s not what I aim for,” she said. “If it’s necessary, I’ve got good cardio. I know how to resist in long training sessions, long fights, long everything. I’m prepared. No problem. I think it’s a good matchup. It will be an interesting fight and we all know where people see us, and I’m also well prepared for that. I think it could be great.”

