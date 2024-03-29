UFC Atlantic City’s Chris Weidman reverses course, now calls for third fight against Anderson Silva

Chris Weidman isn’t ready to drop the curtain on his UFC career just yet.

That said, the former middleweight champion understands that celebrity boxing has become all the rage these days, so the opportunity to score a post-MMA paycheck could present itself if things don’t workout against Bruno Silva this weekend at UFC Atlantic City.

Even if it means rekindling a rivalry with an old foe.

“Listen, I love the UFC, I think I have two fights left on my deal, we’ll see. A big win over Bruno Silva this weekend, because of everything I’ve accomplished, could allot me some big opportunities inside the UFC,” Weidman told Daniel Cormier. “I love the UFC but obviously there’s boxing matches out there, where [I can] make a lot of money and I wouldn’t mind ending my career with that. I love boxing, actually, and who wouldn’t want to see Anderson Silva versus Chris Weidman boxing match? Can he get some revenge on me? So there’s some cool fights out there.”

Silva, 48, is currently 2-1 in his post-UFC boxing career.

Weidman, 39, previously shut down a potential Silva trilogy not once, but twice after fans called for a third (and perhaps final) fight. “All American” is currently up two-zip on “The Spider,” stopping Silva at UFC 162 before a gnarly leg break ended their UFC 168 rematch.

