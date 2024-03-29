Fight fans witnessed a hellacious knockout earlier today (Fri., Mar. 29, 2024) at ONE Friday Fights 57 from inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the early morning card produced memorable MMA and Muay Thai action.

The card was solid from top to bottom, but the Muay Thai matchup between Shakhriyor Juraev and Numpangna Eaglemuaythai was especially fascinating considering the way it ended. Both fighters found a home for good offense in the first round, but the second frame showcased one of the more unique stoppages of 2024 so far.

During a wild exchange of strikes in the middle of the ring Juraev was able to land a brutal elbow inside that caught Numpangna flush. Ironically, Numpangna had won his last fight via elbow knockout, but this time it was his turn to feel the pain. The strike froze Numpangna for a quick second before he did a split and fell face first into the canvas. It was a rare sequence of events considering the way Numpangna toppled over, but a great way to end the fight for Juraev.

Check it out in the above video player.

Juraev, 23, snapped a two-fight losing streak with this win. The Uzbekistan fighter isn’t known for his one-punch stopping power, but this elbow was perfectly-timed and perfectly-placed. Numpangna didn’t stand a chance, but he did regain consciousness pretty quickly to get back to his feet.