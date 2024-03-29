Is Tom Aspinall fighting at UFC Manchester? Interim champ ‘in talks right now’ for PPV return

UFC is heading back to the UK, possibly at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

Promotion head cheese Dana White recently told reporters that a “badass” pay-per-view (PPV) card was in the works for later this year and specifically mentioned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, as well as interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall.

The latter claims he’s already in talks with the promotion about his potential return.

“Well, I cannot confirm or deny because I will be getting told off if I do either, but I’m hearing strong rumors and I’m in talks right now with the UFC about what’s going to happen, what’s going to be our next steps, stuff like that,” Aspinall said on YouTube. “Nothing I can announce yet. Nothing like set in stone yet, but we’re moving in the right direction with it all.”

Aspinall is keeping the belt warm while Stipe Miocic awaits the recovering Jon Jones.

The 30 year-old Aspinall (14-3) captured the interim title by defeating Sergei Pavlovich late last year in New York but may find himself on the sidelines until 2025 if he waits for Miocic vs. Jones. He might also be wasting his time, as the winner could retire from competition after the fight.

Time will tell.