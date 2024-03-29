Tai Tuivasa has officially entered the world of legalized marijuana.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight contender took to social media earlier this week to announce the official launch of his new marijuana company, “Bam Bam Budz USA,” which is a play on his infamous “Bam Bam” fight nickname. Tuivasa’s new marijuana company will soon be distributed throughout the U.S. in states that have legalized the plant.

Check out some of the details below:

NEW: Tai Tuivasa announces the launch of his new marijuana company ‘Bam Bam Budz USA,’ which will soon be distributed throughout the U.S. in states where it’s legal. #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/PJkHnMyGEq — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) March 28, 2024

Does this mean Tuivasa will be replacing his infamous “Shoey” with a cageside blunt?

Tuivasa, 31, is one of the most popular Australian fighters in combat sports today, However, “Bam Bam” is coming off a disappointing submission loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 88 earlier this month and has now lost his last four trips to the Octagon. This includes devastating knockout losses at the hands of top contenders Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich.

That said, UFC should give Tuivasa another shot inside of the Octagon later in 2024. He’s still one of the most powerful punchers in the division and someone who can put fans in the stands. He may be utilizing some of his time outside of the cage to launch his new marijuana brand, but Tuivasa has all the ingredients to bounce back from his recent four-fight losing streak.

It’s unknown at this time when “Bam Bam Budz USA” will officially release, but you can follow the company’s Instagram account HERE for all major updates and shipping details.