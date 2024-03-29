Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot staredown video from UFC Atlantic City weigh ins

Top 5 flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Atlantic City ceremonial weigh ins on Friday, just one day ahead of their five-round clash on ESPN and ESPN+ at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I feel like it definitely should be (a title eliminator),” Blanchfield said at the UFC Atlantic City media day earlier this week. “I’m No. 2, she’s No. 3. The only two girls ahead of us are the girls that have been fighting for the title. So when I win Saturday, I feel like I’m definitely a lock for the title.”

Check out the co-main event staredown between Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley:

