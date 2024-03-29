The UFC Apex may finally be spreading its wings.

According to a recent report by @WrestleVotes, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) venue will play host to an upcoming NXT Battleground event on June 9. It will be the first official World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) show to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The summer NXT event was originally expected to take place on May 26 in Savannah, Georgia. It’s unknown at this time the reason for the schedule change.

While this is pretty big news for the world of combat sports and professional wrestling it shouldn’t come as a complete shocker. That’s because UFC and WWE merged in 2023 to form TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO). It was a historic mash-up of top-level organizations and a new partnership that presented a multitude of new opportunities and resources.

It now appears that the recent merger is providing WWE a chance to host events inside of the UFC Apex, which historically has only staged live UFC events and Dana White’s Contender Series.

Luckily, the UFC-WWE crossovers won’t stop here. Just earlier this year, UFC lightweight Michael Chandler was given a spot on an episode of WWE’s RAW to cut a fiery promo for his upcoming fight against Conor McGregor. It was pretty unique and a great example of the crossover power that the TKO Group now possesses.