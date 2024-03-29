UFC Atlantic City early weigh ins video, LIVE results | Blanchfield vs. Fiorot

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Atlantic City mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 125-pound showdown between flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. The action gets underway this Sat. night (March 30, 2024) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a 170-pound co-headliner between welterweight warriors Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams gets underway this weekend in “The Garden State,” which includes the middleweight showdown pitting Chris Weidman opposite Bruno Silva, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: New Jersey State Athletic Control Board (SACB) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 89 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 11 a.m. ET).

Complete UFC Atlantic City weigh ins text results below:

UFC Atlantic City Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.25)

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

185 lbs.: Chris Weidman (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

185 lbs.: Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185)

145 lbs.: Bill Algeo () vs. Kyle Nelson (145)

185 lbs.: Chidi Njokuani (170.25) vs. Rhys McKee (170)

UFC Atlantic City ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN2/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs. Jamall Emmers ()

115 lbs.: Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

145 lbs.: Julio Arce () vs. Herbert Burns (145)

145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs. Connor Matthews (145)

205 lbs.: Ibo Aslan () vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

125 lbs.: Victoria Dudakova (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

135 lbs.: Angel Pacheco (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (135)

185 lbs.: Andre Petroski (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun ()

