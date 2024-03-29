Georges St-Pierre admits it’s ‘hard to argue’ against Jon Jones as GOAT

It’s GOAT season again, that time of year where everyone starts debating which fighter deserves the mantle as Greatest Of All Time.

Something interesting is happening this year, though: everyone seems to agree that Jon Jones has locked up the title. UFC CEO Dana White recently gave his vote to “Bones.” And now Georges St-Pierre — Jones’ top competition in this field — is agreeing with that assessment.

“If you ask me, in terms of where we are now, I think it’s hard to find someone better than Jon Jones,” St-Pierre said on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. “Jon Jones is extremely talented, but he’s also extremely tough. People have no idea how tough he is. I’ve trained with him, I’ve seen him going through the grind. He’s so freaking tough.”

“I remember fought Vitor Belfort, his arm got dislocated and he fought with a dislocated arm. Even in one of his fights his toe was broken. Most of the time when you have a guy that is very talented, it doesn’t come with toughness. Jon Jones is the full package, he’s got everything, elite striker, elite grappler, he’s good everywhere.”

“Of course, there are things people will say,” Georges continued. “He did this, he did that. In terms of who’s the best, he came back, beat Ciryl Gane the way he did. It’s hard to have an argument.”

“Bones” party poopers will point to his failed drug tests and the record setting number of times he’s been stripped of his titles. But when even the guy who is neck and neck with Jones for GOAT status says Jones deserves it, maybe we should listen.