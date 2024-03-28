UFC 300’s Kayla Harrison predicts UFC future: ‘I will be undisputed, the greatest combat athlete of all time’

Kayla Harrison is in pursuit of (more) greatness.

UFC 300 is littered with some of the best mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters on Earth from top to bottom. Amongst the line up will be the surprise newcomer, Harrison, who jumps ship from a near-full 17-fight career (16-1) in Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Harrison, 33, became an immediate hot prospect to watch upon her debut in June 2018. The two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo went on to win two Lightweight seasons in PFL, which made her a two-time champion and winner of $2 million in prize money. She’ll debut in the 135-pound Bantamweight division with her UFC arrival when she takes on Holly Holm. After an expected successful outcome, Harrison plans to add even more gold to her collection.

“This is an argument I’ve had with Henry [Cejudo] like a bazillion times about how he’s the greatest combat athlete all-time,” Harrison told UFC. “I said, ‘Henry, honey, I’m coming for you. You have one Olympic [medal]. Just one. What’re you gonna do with one?’

“[I’m gonna] come over here real quick to the UFC, win a belt, maybe win another belt real quick,” she continued. “Defend it, and be two-time UFC champion, and then I am — and a world champion, and a Pan Am (American) champion, and a Pan Am Games champion, anyways ... I will be undisputed, the greatest combat athlete of all time.”

Harrison’s road to a UFC title theoretically would be pretty short, considering the current landscape of the division. If she were to get past the perennial contender and former champion, Holm, it would make her only the third to do so in a non-title fight.

