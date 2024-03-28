Israel Adesanya ‘ready to go’ for Dricus Du Plessis title fight at UFC 305 in Perth

Asses will be tested.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the upcoming UFC 305 pay-per-view (PPV) event for this August in Perth, Western Australia.

Hide the quokkas.

Any fight card staged “Down Under” usually features the best and brightest stars from that region, including former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (UFC 293) and ex-featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski (UFC 284).

Not surprisingly, “The Last Stylebender” is “ready to go” for UFC 305 and New Zealand Herald claims UFC is exploring a Dricus Du Plessis title fight for the headlining act.

Assuming “Stillknocks” doesn’t need another summer vacation.

“Israel will be fighting for the title next,” head coach Eugene Bareman told Christopher Reive. “The date, I’m not sure. Give us a date and we’ll take it. We’re sitting ready to go. Israel’s pretty adamant that he has to fight for the title. It’s not up to Du Plessis. If that was the case, I wish Israel as a champion had those sorts of choices. The truth is, he probably didn’t.”

This (bad) decision proves otherwise.

The sportsbooks have already set odds for a potential Adesanya vs. Du Plessis title fight and the bout opened as a pick ‘em at -110 apiece. Nothing is official at this time, but UFC 305 seems like a no-brainer, at least in terms of future matchmaking.

Stay tuned.