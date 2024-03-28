UFC Saudi Arabia odds: Khamzat Chimaev opens as betting favorite over ex-champ Robert Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev will look to clear one final hurdle en route to a middleweight title shot, and it comes in the form of his toughest test to date: a five-round headliner opposite former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker atop the UFC Saudi Arabia fight card on Sat., June 22, 2024 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Chimaev opened as the -185 betting favorite against +165 for the underdog Whittaker, according to BetOnline.ag. If you were underwhelmed with how “Borz” performed in his majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman at the UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) event last fall, this may be the moneyline you were looking for.

Whittaker is prepared for a “hard” fight.

“He’s a hard fighter. He likes to grapple a lot. He uses his reach and range to good effectiveness. He’s got good knockout power,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast. “He likes to play the villain against his opponents, but he’s an honorable fighter. We’re going to get in there and we’re going to have an honest fight. We’re both going to leave it in there. He’s not a quitter, I’m not a quitter, so I look forward to making history in Saudi Arabia.”

