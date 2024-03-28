The UFC is returning to Perth, Australia as part of another big deal with the government of Australia.

Australia is popping for the combat sports promotion right now. Not only are stars like Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker bringing in the fans, the suits at Endeavor have done a great job of convincing regional tourism boards to pay big bucks for local shows.

In 2023, the state of New South Wales paid $16 million to bring four UFC events to Sydney over four years. Now the Western Australia tourism board has inked a new deal to bring a pay-per-view event and Fight Night to Perth, starting with UFC 305 on August 18th.

Financial terms were not disclosed in the press release, but you know UFC made good money.

While no fights have been confirmed, Alexander Volkanovski, Jack Della Maddalena, and Steve Erceg were all on hand for the announcement by the UFC and WA Tourism board.

“The return of UFC to Perth in 2024 is a major coup for Western Australia, following the roaring success of UFC 284 that injected millions into our economy last year,” said Premier Roger Cook. “UFC has proven to be a huge drawcard with a dedicated fan base, and we expect to see thousands of out-of-state visitors travel to Perth to attend this blockbuster.”

“Western Australia continues to strengthen its reputation for hosting world-class sporting events, and with UFC boasting the best of the best in MMA, UFC 305 represents yet another high caliber spectacle in our events calendar.”

Site fees have been a growing component of the UFC’s business strategy. The UFC rarely travels to a city these days unless they’re paid to do so by the arena, the government, or a tourism board. Some reported site fees include $25 million per event from Abu Dhabi and $20 million the upcoming June 22 event in Saudi Arabia.