Never mind! Colby Covington shoots down Ian Garry matchup: ‘I got to move up in the rankings’

Covington is using Garry’s own excuse as to why they won’t fight: just like Ian, he refuses to fight down the rankings.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 286 Official Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ian Garry isn’t the only fighter who only wants to fight up the rankings. That’s Colby Covington’s plan too.

Garry has been calling Covington out for the past few weeks, with “Chaos” hyping the potential match up over social media as well. But is Colby serious about fighting Machado Garry or just getting his shots in on the younger welterweight prospect?

“I can tell you I’m the one who called him out in the octagon,” Garry recently told Sky Sports. “I’m the one who’s been hounding the UFC. He hasn’t said yes. That’s it. It’s on him. He hasn’t signed no contract. It’s on him.”

And in an interview with SOSCAST, it sounds like Covington might not.

“It’s always big cities and bright lights every time I fight,” he said about his next fight. “I’m always on the top of the marquee so you know when I fight next, it’ll be a big pay-per-view blockbuster, [and] the biggest show that the UFC does is International Fight Week. I’m hoping that I’ll fight International Fight Week, [but it] doesn’t matter who I fight.”

Does that include Garry?

“I told him you know if he wants to do these three stipulations, we can fight,” Covington said. “But if he doesn’t you know I got to move up in the rankings, I’m not trying to go behind me.”

Funny enough, that’s exactly what Garry recently said about a fight with Michael “Venom” Page. No one wants to fight down. Everyone wants to fight up. And if that’s an acceptable stance for Garry, can we really be upset at Covington for the same opinion?

