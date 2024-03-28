 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest UFC Saudi Arabia fight card, ABC start time, date and location | Whittaker vs. Chimaev

The team responsible for bringing UFC to Saudi Arabia was reportedly unhappy with the promotion’s first attempt at assembling an all-star lineup, a claim UFC CEO Dana White denies, but there’s unlikely to be any complaining with UFC matchmakers’ second effort, which features a blockbuster main event between middleweight maulers Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev on ABC!

Event: UFC Saudi Arabia: “Whittaker vs. Chimaev”
Date: Sat., June 22, 2024
Location: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Start times: ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” at 12 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+ Main Card at 3 p.m. ET

UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event On ABC/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Saudi Arabia Main Card, Prelims on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov
170 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez
205 lbs.: Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir
205 lbs.: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Ihor Potieria

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

“I think Khamzat is a phenomenal fighter, I think he has a lot of strengths,” Whittaker previously told Submission Radio. “I think I have a lot of strengths. I think I’m a hard fighter for him, just the same — and I’m quite good with my hands, can stuff a lot of takedowns. I’m hard to hold down. I’m squirmy, you see. Yeah, it’ll be an interesting fight. That’ll be a showstopper, for sure. I’m sure it’ll get a lot of people interested and excited.”

Expect more UFC Saudi Arabia fight card announcements in the coming days.

