MMAmania.com’s ‘Prospect of the Month:’ Ernesto ‘Starboy’ Rodriguez

The common goal among most up-and-coming regional (or international) mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects is to one day compete for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Other major promotions such as Bellator MMA, Professional Fighters League, and ONE Championship are not far behind. Literally, countless prospects across the globe are all working toward the same career goal, making it difficult to stand out in the sea of competition. As often as possible, MMAmania.com will highlight a different combat sports prospect to keep your eyes on.

Ernesto Rodriguez

Age: 26

Height: 5’9”

Weight class: Welterweight

Record: 8-1

Gym: Xtreme Couture/One Kick Boxing

There is no denying that wrestling is one of the most dominant bases in MMA. However, when a fighter has been wrestling since they could walk and competed on the Cuban national team ... it’s a different type of wrestling, which is what Ernesto “Starboy” Rodriguez brings to the table.

Here are some of his accomplishments as a wrestler:

Cuba National Team Member.

Place second place in an international competition called Ismaelillo.

Placed third place in the Junior Nationals.

Rodriguez is one of the best young prospects fighting on the regional scene right now and he keeps improving. One of the biggest criticisms about him was that he was only a wrestler and that he was dominating his opponents by grinding them to a decision.

Well, in his most recent fight at Tuff-N-Uff 135 in Feb. 2024, Rodriguez knocked out his opponent, Edson Marques, in the main event with a big right hand followed by ground and pound — which was just what he needed.

“It was super important because it showed that I’m not just a wrestler,” Rodriguez told MMAMania.com. “I’m a fighter that has all the skills to be at the highest level.”

Watch the knockout below:

Here is another finish from 2023 at Tuff-N-Uff 131.

Ernesto Rodriguez arm-triangles James Cannon at Tuff-N-Uff 131. The 25 year old Cuban welterweight is now 6-1, Don Frye says he’s UFC ready! pic.twitter.com/xntIWsDj0f — Will (@ChillemDafoe) March 4, 2023

“Starboy” is riding a six-fight win streak since losing his only professional loss to undefeated prospect Richie Lewis. He also has never fought someone with a losing record in his nine-fight professional career, which is ultra rare on the regional MMA scene.

It is only a matter of time before a major organization signs him and lets the 26 year-old wreak havoc on their promotion. Also, he should be a shoo-in for season eight of Contender Series later this year.

Whatever happens, Rodiguez believes 2024 is his year.

“My plan for 2024 is to get a contract in the biggest MMA organization, the UFC,” Rodiguez said.

