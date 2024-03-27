‘Are we fighting or what?!’: Tyron Woodley calls out Manny Pacquiao for boxing match

Manny Pacquiao is still a wanted man.

It’s been nearly three full years since Pacquiao’s last appearance in a professional boxing match. “Pacman” lost his bout with Yordenis Ugás via a unanimous decision to drop to 62-8-2 in his 28-year career.

Pacquiao, 45, most recently fought and won an exhibition match against DK Yoo in December 2022 (watch highlights). He’s been linked to potentially making a debut in RIZIN Fighting Federation and an exhibition against legendary Muay Thai fighter, Buakaw Banchamek, but neither has come to fruition yet. Now, we can throw former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, into the mix of fighters who want to fight the Filipino icon.

“@mannypacquiao we been f—king around with these numbers for two months,” Woodley said on Instagram. “Are we fighting or what!? You acting like Floyd [Mayweather] and KSI! [hat emoji] itslizing on Clout [facepalm emoji] SMH”

Woodley, 41, ventured into the world of boxing when he fought Jake Paul twice in 2021. Unfortunately for “The Chosen One,” he lost the first bout via a split decision before he suffered a sixth round knockout in their rematch (watch highlights).

The Ferguson, Miss., native has sought fights of all kinds in life after his Paul rivalry. Meanwhile, he’ll soon launch an entertainment promotion titled The Realest International Promotion (RIP).

Woodley’s last mixed martial arts (MMA) fight came at the end of his run with UFC in March 2021. A first round brabo choke loss to Vicente Luque put Woodley on a four-fight losing streak. He last won when he successfully defended his title against Darren Till by the same method in round two at UFC 228 in September 2018.