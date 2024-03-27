Shame! Brendan Schaub would fight Jake Paul for $5 million but ‘I’m too big’ — ‘I’m the Lizzo of fighting’

Brendan Schaub is open to a combat sports return.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender has stuck around the fight scene since his retirement in 2015. Primarily sharing his thoughts through podcast platforms, Schaub has hosted several appearances with some of the biggest names in boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA).

The list includes people like Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz. Schaub, 41, has already toyed with possible comebacks in recent years, even from names like Masvidal. Paul, 27, returns to the boxing ring against Heavyweight legend, Mike Tyson, in July 2024. Therefore, inviting the thought of Schaub vs. “The Problem Child.”

“Yeah, I’d fight Jake, even though he’s my boy, I’d fight him,” Schaub said on his Fighter & the Kid podcast. “[$10 million] ... 5 mil. Like, people have asked. When I was at Gamebred [Bareknuckle], some of the reporters asked me. Those super boxing fights they’re doing, it sucks I’m so big. Like the Masvidals, the Nate, Jake, Logan. Name any of the big influencers. No one’s gonna fight a Heavyweight.

“It’s a shame,” he continued. I’m too big. I’m 240. Jake’s not fighting me at 240. I mean, I’m at my fight weight right now. I’m 238. Not even in the conversations. I can’t do anything; I’m too big. I’m not in the sweepstakes. It’s fat shaming if you ask me. I’m the Lizzo of fighting.”

A Paul boxing match would be Schaub’s debut in the ring. His last two UFC bouts didn’t go his way, as he finished 10-5 overall after losses to Travis Browne and Andrei Arlovski. Paul (9-1) recently earned a first round technical knockout over Ryan Bourland (watch highlights).