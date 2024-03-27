Watch Dana White’s reaction after clueless podcast host mistakes UFC boss for Joe Rogan — twice

Unless you’re a fan of UFC, trying to distinguish UFC CEO Dana White from UFC color commentator Joe Rogan may be as challenging as separating caped baldy Saitama from Hammerhead, because all high-profile bald guys look alike.

Even among bald guys!

Just ask retired UFC welterweight Matt Serra, who once thought I was Dana White during a UFC 88: “Liddell vs. Evans” pay-per-view (PPV) watch party at Jay-Z’s 40/40 club back in 2008 in New York City.

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele sat down with her podcast-hating guest and referred to White as Rogan not once, but twice during their lengthy conversation about all things UFC (and beyond).

Here’s the first instance:

Sage called him Joe in the beginning of the show as well.

Now the second:

Oof.

“Did you just think I was Joe Rogan?” White asked. “She just called me f*ckin’ Joe Rogan. You thought I was f*ckin’ Joe Rogan? I was bald before Joe was ever bald!”

But only one of them is a “midget,” according to Tyson Fury.