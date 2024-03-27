Ex-UFC champ Luke Rockhold signs with Karate Combat, fights GLORY veteran Joe Schilling on April 20 in Dubai

BREAKING Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has signed with Karate Combat. He will make his debut against Joe Schilling in Dubai on April 20. Absolute banger of a fight pic.twitter.com/2UO9pYZot0

UFC vs. GLORY under Karate rules.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold recently signed with Karate Combat and will make his “Pit” debut opposite former GLORY kickboxing standout Joe Schilling at the KC 45 event on April 20 at Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

Karate Combat announced the pairing earlier this week on its official website.

Rockhold, 39, has looked terrible in his last couple of appearances. After parting ways with UFC in the wake of three straight losses, the part-time model tried his luck under the BKFC banner, only to get smashed by bareknuckle wild man Mike Perry.

Good thing he didn’t bet his full purse.

As for Schilling, 40, he racked up a bunch of victories for the Bellator Kickboxing experiment in 2017 then tried to cross over to mixed martial arts (MMA) a couple of years later, getting walloped by Tony Johnson at Bellator 229 in Pechanga.

No other fights have been announced for the Karate Combat card on April 20 but you can expect those details to start trickling in over the next few days.