Frustrated Marlon Vera wants police action following UFC 299 pre-fight robbery — ‘We need to act’

While UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera was busy with the UFC 299 weigh ins earlier this month in Miami, some lowlife creep was breaking into his house and cleaning out the contents.

Not to play online detective, but much like the robbery case involving heavyweight hurter Ciryl Gane ahead of UFC Paris, it sounds like someone knew ahead of time that “Chito” would not be home.

“It’s been three weeks since getting my home broke in and f*ck it’s a shitty feeling, the fact that there’s no one arrested for it, the fact that what was inside the safe had big value and most important and worst the feeling of being violated,” Vera wrote on Twitter. “My home, my privacy and thinking that everything is suspect, watching the cameras often and all that, but hopefully Newport Beach police department catch this piece of sh*t or I get lucky and run into this f*cking a**hole. Either way we need to act.”

Vera went on to lose a lopsided unanimous decision to reigning champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, a far cry from his winning performance against “Suga” at UFC 252 back in summer 2020.

“I work too hard to earn everything in life,” Vera continued. “If I would’ve been home cops would had to pick up a dead body. Was the night before the fight. Putting mad security at home today, cancel old one putting new one with triple the everything. Stay safe out there. Too many free pieces of sh*t.”

And too many UFC fighters ready to shoot on sight.