Candace Owens hails Dana White as ‘real-life hero’ for saving Joe Rogan’s UFC career, claims ‘future belongs to fighters’

Dana White is a real life hero.

That’s according to author and political commentator Candace Owens, who praised the Las Vegas fight boss for saving the UFC career of Joe Rogan after the longtime color commentator found himself in hot water over these incendiary comments.

It should be noted that Owens is no stranger to bizarre MMA takes.

“Imagine being the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company and offering your resignation rather than allowing someone who works for you to get cancelled,” Owens wrote on social media. “Dana White is a real-life hero. The future belongs to fighters.”

Those comments may also serve as a direct shot at her old boss.

Owens was recently ousted from The Daily Wire, the right-wing media outlet co-founded by Ben Shapiro, for what CNN is calling “her repeated embrace of antisemitic rhetoric.” I guess the Gina Carano-saving Shapiro, unlike White, will not be the hero of the day.

