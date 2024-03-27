 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colby Covington claims Sean Strickland has CTE, under investigation for pistol whipping someone: ‘Probably going to kill someone’

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 297: Strickland v Du Plessis Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Colby Covington isn’t a fan of Sean Strickland.

The two have traded shots in the past. In fact, Covington was at one point considering jumping up to Middleweight to chase Strickland’s (former) belt. In a recent interview, Covington doubled down on his attacks on Strickland, both in regards to his abilities as a fighter and his struggles outside of the cage.

He also says Strickland is heading to court (something Covington knows all about).

“He was a washout in my division,” Covington declared (via Cole Shelton). “He couldn’t handle it in my division, he got beat up, knocked out because he couldn’t cut it. I think he’s a bum, he’s been hit in the head too many times, he’s got CTE. Anything that guy says you can’t follow along, that guys going literally probably going to kill someone someday. He’s under investigation right now in Vegas. Some drunk guy was wandering the streets near his home, he goes outside the home, pistol-whips the dude in the middle of the street. He’s under crazy investigation in Vegas right now. He’s gonna be going to court.”

Not long ago, Strickland did help lead to the arrest of a would-be car thief in his driveway. Perhaps Covington heard a distorted version of that tale? Alternatively, we know Strickland isn’t afraid to show off his firearms, so maybe there is something to this “Chaos” tall tale. Until we hear something from a more official source, however, I wouldn’t buy into the story.

Both athletes are coming off title fight losses. Sean Strickland coughed up a competitive decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 299, whereas Colby Covington was largely dominated in his latest Welterweight title bid opposite Leon Edwards. With both coming off title losses, maybe a grudge match isn’t fully impossible?

