Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Colby Covington isn’t a fan of Sean Strickland.

The two have traded shots in the past. In fact, Covington was at one point considering jumping up to Middleweight to chase Strickland’s (former) belt. In a recent interview, Covington doubled down on his attacks on Strickland, both in regards to his abilities as a fighter and his struggles outside of the cage.

He also says Strickland is heading to court (something Covington knows all about).

Colby Covington GOES OFF on Sean Strickland and says he’s currently under investigation for pistol whipping a man in Vegas



“[Strickland] was a wash out in my division, he couldn’t handle it. He got beat up, knocked out.



That guys gonna end up literally killing someone… pic.twitter.com/AF95sAKBLR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 27, 2024

“He was a washout in my division,” Covington declared (via Cole Shelton). “He couldn’t handle it in my division, he got beat up, knocked out because he couldn’t cut it. I think he’s a bum, he’s been hit in the head too many times, he’s got CTE. Anything that guy says you can’t follow along, that guys going literally probably going to kill someone someday. He’s under investigation right now in Vegas. Some drunk guy was wandering the streets near his home, he goes outside the home, pistol-whips the dude in the middle of the street. He’s under crazy investigation in Vegas right now. He’s gonna be going to court.”

Not long ago, Strickland did help lead to the arrest of a would-be car thief in his driveway. Perhaps Covington heard a distorted version of that tale? Alternatively, we know Strickland isn’t afraid to show off his firearms, so maybe there is something to this “Chaos” tall tale. Until we hear something from a more official source, however, I wouldn’t buy into the story.

Both athletes are coming off title fight losses. Sean Strickland coughed up a competitive decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 299, whereas Colby Covington was largely dominated in his latest Welterweight title bid opposite Leon Edwards. With both coming off title losses, maybe a grudge match isn’t fully impossible?

Insomnia

Ilia Topuria and his golden belt are make the rounds all over Europe!

It may be a while until we see Brandon Moreno back in the Octagon.

| Brandon Moreno reveals he will be stepping away from fighting for the foreseeable future in his first statement following his loss in Mexico City in February.



“I put all my heart into winning, and it didn’t happen. Ok? And at this point, I’ve had two defeats in a row. These… pic.twitter.com/JWz0rRPTT6 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) March 25, 2024

... Are Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley going to fight at the end? Because in that case, I’m curious.

Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley announced as coaches for TUF style show produced by Hardcore FC, interesting pic.twitter.com/6f7JMzwNqM — Matysek (@Matysek88) March 26, 2024

AJ Dobson fought well against Edmen Shahbazyan over the weekend, but that performance will be the last of his current UFC stint.

❌ Fighter removed: AJ Dobson — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) March 25, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo go on a magical journey together.

Bro this is criminal pic.twitter.com/fZbydamE10 — Kenny (@KennyCrowe15) March 26, 2024

Several updates to the upcoming PFL San Antonio card.

: Updated PFL San Antonio Fight Card



•Bruno Cappelozza is OUT. Blagoy Ivanov steps in and will now face Sergei Bilostenniy



•Denise Keilholtz is OUT. llara Joanne steps in and will now face Talia Santos



•Kaytlin Neil v Vega Arteaga off the card

New Matchup:… pic.twitter.com/r9GzPJJotn — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 26, 2024

Jim Carrey, karate master!

K-1 founder Kazuyoshi Ishii, 70-year-old lifelong karateka, showing some different ways to score low kicks.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Flashed the jab to raise the guard then ripped the right hook around the elbow.

A sickening body shot!



Luke McCormack stops Robin Zamora on his professional debut! #BourkeLane | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/s9NXpNpjgw — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) March 22, 2024

Simultaneous punches and kicks can really surprise opponents.

Sonrak takes out Masaya Katsuno seconds into R2 with a gorgeous high kick-straight left to the jaw #ONEFridayFights56 pic.twitter.com/cu6R3wL6JT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 22, 2024

A high kick sneaks around the guard:

Michael Oliveira (7-0) with a late KO!! #LFA179 pic.twitter.com/ffX2GbJSmx — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 23, 2024

Random Land

The most unbelievable news I’ve woken up to in years.

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

Midnight Music: I am pleased to report that Neil Young is back on Spotify.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.