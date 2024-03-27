The next women’s Flyweight title contender will be crowned inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., this weekend (Sat., March 30, 2024) when once-beaten standouts Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot duke it out over five rounds. In UFC Atlantic City’s co-main event, Vicente Luque’s battle with late replacement, Joaquin Buckley, and Bruno Silva’s attempt to finally end former champion Chris Weidman’s decorated career.

Cody Gibson

I thought his cardio failure last time was a product of Brad Katona’s pace, but turns out his gas tank just isn’t there. He also reacted much more poorly to being hit than he did against Katona and neglected the volume striking that would have broken down Johns in favor of constant wrestling against a strong counter-wrestler. Just a wreck all around.

Cameron Saaiman

Payton Talbott had the reads — there’s no other way to put it. Beyond fixing the slow starts and range management issues that plagued him in prior bouts, Talbott came prepared to perfectly exploit Saaiman’s bad habits, namely his tendency to lunge. Impressive level-up on Talbott’s part.

A.J. Dobson

He was this close, but just couldn’t seal the deal. I’ll also admit to overestimating his chin, which held up against a heavy hitter in Armen Petrosyan, but failed him spectacularly here.

Luis Pajuelo

I said he’d have to survive some heavy artillery and he couldn’t. I didn’t believe Fernando Padilla had the firepower to put him down considering the durability Pajuelo had shown in the past. There are levels to this, I suppose.

Billy Quarantillo

I have never seen Youssef Zalal look that sharp or Quarantillo look that helpless on the ground. I was convinced Quarantillo could do what he did against Damon Jackson, namely survive a rough first round before burying Zalal with pressure, but he never got out of first gear.

Steven Nguyen

Speaking of, “never looked that sharp”, Jarno Errens was a fundamentally different beast than the man who fell apart against Seung Woo Choi. He had the perfect answers for the defensive issues I brought up in Nguyen’s “New Blood” post and, critically, actually had the gas tank to punish him all night.

What Went Right?

Darya Zheleznyakova, Mick Parkin and Rose Namajunas

Significantly uglier and closer wins than I expected, but all that matters is what’s on the scoreboard.

UFC Atlantic City Odds For The Under Card:

Jamall Emmers (-218) vs. Nate Landwehr (+180)

Try a medium-sized bet on Emmers. His height, reach and wrestling skills will give the plodding Landwehr fits, but he’s also too prone to questionable decision-making to put the house on him.

Julio Arce (-395) vs. Herbert Burns (+310)

Skip it. Arce’s been inactive for awhile and Burns’ penchant for self-destruction belies genuinely scary submission skills.

Dennis Buzukja (-125) vs. Connor Matthews (+105)

Small bet on Buzukja. Matthews is several levels below the men who’ve beaten Buzukja in the Octagon and lacks the height, reach and technique that Sean Woodson and Jamall Woodson used to take him apart. Just be wary that Buzukja is coming off his first knockout loss and may not be in peak form.

Ibo Aslan (-125) vs. Anton Turkalj (+105)

The only reason Turkalj won their first meeting is that Aslan’s gas tank and fight IQ weren’t up to snuff. “The Last Ottoman” has improved considerably over these last few years and Turkalj — who’s long relied on his durability to bail him out of rough spots — may not have that insurance anymore after last year’s knockout loss to Tyson Pedro. Bank on Aslan to truck him quick.

Melissa Gatto (-155) vs. Viktoriia Dudakova (+130)

The lines are a smidge wider than I’d like, but there’s enough going Gatto’s way to merit a bet. Dudakova looked very limited against the undersized and underwhelming Jinh Yu Frey last time out, while Gatto gave the resurgent Ariane Lipski the toughest fight of “Queen of Violence’s” current run. Between Gatto’s grappling skills, size and solid standup, she’s worth a look.

Jacob Malkoun (-205) vs. Andre Petroski (+170)

So long as Malkoun doesn’t throw this one away, he should be able to grind Petroski to dust without too much issue. He’s dealt with physically superior fighters before and Petroski has looked mighty shaky of late.

Caolan Loughran (-375) vs. Angel Pacheco (+295)

No reason not to use Loughran in a parlay. Pacheco’s only standout talents are good cardio and the ability to take a hellacious beating, which don’t exactly counter Loughran’s heavy hands and strong grappling.

UFC Atlantic City Odds For The Main Card:

Erin Blanchfield (-185) vs. Manon Fiorot (+154)

Though I’ve been singing her praises since before her UFC debut, Fiorot has yet to really evolve her game. It’s the same mix of headhunting and stout wrestling as always, and that’s not going to cut it against the durable and adaptable Blanchfield. We just saw Blanchfield wear down the physically superior Taila Santos over three rounds. And five rounds is more than enough time for Blanchfield to analyze Fiorot’s simplistic style and take her apart.

Vicente Luque (-110) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-110)

Skip it. Both of these men have significant flaws and Luque has yet to prove he’s truly recovered from his health scare.

Bruno Silva (-285) vs. Chris Weidman (+230)

Yes, Silva should smash the broken Weidman into submission, but “Blindado” has also dropped four of his last five and is a genuinely awful wrestler. Leave it alone.

Nursulton Ruziboev (-258) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+210)

Whether or not you buy Caio Borralho’s claim that Ruziboev built his record with fixed fights, beating a beast like Brunno Ferreira is more impressive than anything Dumas has done in his career. Indeed, “The Reaper” has looked like garbage in all three of his UFC bouts and will have little answer for Ruziboev’s onslaught.

Bill Algeo (-230) vs. Kyle Nelson (+190)

Give me Algeo at these odds for sure. Nelson’s takedowns aren’t strong enough to exploit Algeo’s biggest weakness and “Senor Perfecto’s” reach and volume give him a clear edge on the feet.

Chidi Njokuani (-148) vs. Rhys McKee (+124)

It’s become incredibly apparent that Njokuani has no heart or bottom game. I still don’t see him losing to Rhys McKee. “Skeletor’s” only noteworthy traits are being tall and difficult to knockout — the man can’t wrestle and gets hit nearly 10 times per minute. Njokuani is a menace on the feet, especially with no takedowns to worry about, and thus merits a moderate bet despite his recent struggles.

UFC Vegas 89 Best Bets:

Single bet — Ibo Aslan: Bet $60 to make $48

Single bet — Dennis Buzukja: Bet $50 to make $40

Parlay — Caolan Loughran and Chidi Njokuani: Bet $40 to make $44.90

Parlay — Jamall Emmers and Jacob Malkoun: Bet $40 to make $43.71

Parlay — Melissa Gatto and Nursulton Ruziboev: Bet $40 to make $51.31

Parlay — Erin Blanchfield and Bill Algeo: Bet $60 to make $72.62

At least UFC 300 is almost here, right? See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2024: $600

Current Total: $494.31

