UFC drug testing agency that torched ‘Big Ticket’ just took down featherweight phenom for two years

CSAD is picking up where USADA left off.

Combat Sports Anti-Doping, not long removed from its takedown of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, recently pinched 145-pound phenom Khusein Askhabov, taking down the 23-1 “Lion” for two years after the 29 year-old featherweight popped for steroids.

“In a sample collected out of competition in Grozny, Chechen Republic, on February 6, 2024, by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the biological sample collection and shipping agency under the UFC ADP, Askhabov tested positive for the presence of Methandienone (aka Dianabol or D-Bol) metabolites, 17β-Methyl-5 β -androst-1-ene-3a,17a-diol, 17-epimethandienone, and 17 β -Hydroxymethyl,17a-methyl-18-nor-androst-1,4,13-trien-3-one (LTM),” the promotion wrote on its official website.

“Anabolic Steroids are Prohibited Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents of the UFC Prohibited List. Askhabov’s 24-month period of ineligibility began on February 28th, 2024, the date he was notified by CSAD of his provisional suspension as a result of his positive test result. CSAD independently administers the year-round anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. All biological sample collections and shipping under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide.”

Askhabov made his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 69 back in early 2023, falling to featherweight veteran Jamall Emmers by way of unanimous decision. That was the last time “Lion” stepped foot inside the Octagon and if the promotion decides to honor his existing contract, Askhabov will remain out of action until early 2026.