UFC 300 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ title fight

The upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event will feature the light heavyweight title fight between reigning 205-pound champion Alex Pereira and former division titleholder Jamahal Hill. In the championship co-headliner, Zhang Weili returns to defend her strawweight strap against surging 115-pound contender Yan Xiaonan.

The action gets underway on Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Referee Herb Dean will be the third man inside the cage for the Pereira vs. Hill main event, with judges Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato and Ron McCarthy scoring the action from cageside. Prior to that, Referee Jason Herzog will complement judges Mike Bell, Ben Cartlidge and Chris Lee for the Zhang vs. Xiaonan scrap.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

“It’s truly, truly a mismatch,” Hill said about his Pereira fight. “Can he catch me and knock me out? He’s been fighting for a long time. He has strikes. He has power. Yes, it’s a possibility to get caught and lose. But short of that, short of something getting through and catching me and just putting me away, he gets his ass whooped every single way. Every single way. He has one way to win this fight. He’s not gonna — anybody who thinks he’s gonna outclass me is out of their minds. He has one way to win this fight.”

UFC 300 will also feature the “BMF” title fight between lightweight smasher Justin Gaethje and former 145-pound champion Max Holloway. In addition, Charles Oliveira looks to get back into the lightweight title hunt against red-hot 155-pound contender Arman Tsarukyan.

For the rest of the UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.