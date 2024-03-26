Mike Perry scouting report on BKFC rival Thiago Alves — ‘Best thing he ever did was lose to Georges St-Pierre’

Bareknuckle madman Mike Perry will collide with fellow UFC veteran Thiago Alves in the upcoming BKFC “KnuckleMania 4” pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for Sat., April 27, 2024 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

“Thiago is definitely one of the best, fought some of the best, but the best thing he ever did was lose to Georges St-Pierre,” Perry told TMZ Sports. “The next one is always the best one. This is the next one for both me and him. This is a big opportunity for both of us.”

Alves was defeated by St-Pierre in the UFC 100 co-main event back in 2009.

The 32 year-old Perry is 4-0 under the BKFC banner and is coming off back-to-back technical knockout victories over Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold. As for Alves, 40, he jumped out to a 2-0 start for BKFC but has not competed since stopping Ulysses Diaz back in June 2021.

“Pitbull” posted a 6-9 record in UFC in the years following his loss to St-Pierre.

“I think maybe [Thiago is] here for the wrong reasons — or he’s been sitting out waiting for this fight,” Perry continued. “I’m gonna bring it to him. I love what I do. I love being the ‘King of Violence.’ I finally been crowned and I wear that on my chest. I carry it with me wherever I go.”

Related Fight Fans Scold McGregor For Showing Off BKFC Ring Girls

KnuckleMania 4 will mark the first BKFC event in California after the commission voted (unanimously) to approve bareknuckle boxing in “The Golden State.” The PPV card also features a heavyweight co-headliner between former UFC titans Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee (take two).

For more BKFC news and notes click here.