Brandon Moreno announces hiatus from MMA competition: ‘I’m just tired’

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has decided to take a break from competition after suffering back-to-back split decision losses in his last two fights.

The first loss was to Alexandre Pantoja in a decision that cost him the 125 pound belt. Then Brandon Royval edged him on the scorecards in March, sending “The Assassin Baby” further from contention. So after four hard years at the very top of the flyweight division, Moreno is stepping back for a moment.

“I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I’m putting in the work, I’m dedicated, but the results just aren’t there, and it’s very frustrating,” Moreno said in an Instagram video (translation via MMA Junkie). “This is something that makes me very sad, but something that makes me who I am is that I always find a way to come back.”

“All the technical aspect things aside, I think I’m just tired,” he continued. “I’m tired of the media, the same questions, the vibe, the constant pressure. I don’t even think it’s a single moment anymore. I think it’s everything I’ve piled on my shoulders in the last few years. I’ve reached a point where my mind is stressed, and I just want to rest a bit.”

“I’m not saying I’m 100 percent stepping away from MMA, but I do want to take a break to rest, be with my family and just be a normal person, be with my daughters, and just do new things. There are many things I haven’t done because I’m 100 percent focused on my training. I just want to rest a bit.”

No timeline was shared by Moreno, but he vowed to return and recapture the title.

“This is by no means a goodbye,” he clarified. “Just wait for me, have patience, let my body and my mind recover, and we’ll come back to do things well.”