Midnight Mania! Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida reportedly booked for UFC 302

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 293: Tuivasa v Volkov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Heavyweights are heading to “The Garden State.”

According to a new report from Leo Guimaraes, Top 10-ranked Heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida have been booked for UFC 302, which is scheduled for Sat., June 1, 2024 from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It’s one of the earliest announcements for the card, which is rumored to feature the possible return of Conor McGregor.

It’s a fairly quick return to action for Jailton Almeida, who is likely eager to rebound from his knockout loss to Chris Curtis at UFC 299. Prior to that defeat, the Brazilian grappling ace had won his last 15 bouts, climbing high into the ranks in the process.

Volkov, conversely, is riding a three-fight win streak in which he’s stopped Tai Tuivasa, Alexander Romanov, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (highlights). The last man to defeat him is current (interim) Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, but Volkov may actually be closer to a rematch than anyone would have expected.

It’s a classic big man style clash of grappler vs. striker. Almeida is a top-notch jiu-jitsu player, while Volkov is a rangy knockout artist. Historically, Volkov isn’t the most difficult man to take down, but he’s also tough to finish on the floor. The recipe is there for a dominant Almeida win or a late Volkov rally.

Who ya’ got?

Insomnia

UFC 300 cannot come soon enough for a variety of reasons.

For context, 20 million baht is about $550k. I also read that a lot of those gyms were in the more rural Isaan region of Thailand, so the money is going to do a lot of good!

Music has a big influence on how sparring sessions go!

Marvin Vettori reflects on the most iconic moment of his career:

Adrian Yanez is taking a big step back after consecutive knockout losses.

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Dolidze ain’t happening, at least not at UFC 301.

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most skilled fighters of all time.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Running into an intercepting knee like this is a nightmare.

Feinting low then stepping into an overhand will always have place in MMA.

... I have no idea what the possible rules are here. I am, however, entertained.

Random Land

Keep it classy in fast food restaurants!

Midnight Music: Indie folk, 2017

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

