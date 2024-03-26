Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Heavyweights are heading to “The Garden State.”

According to a new report from Leo Guimaraes, Top 10-ranked Heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida have been booked for UFC 302, which is scheduled for Sat., June 1, 2024 from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It’s one of the earliest announcements for the card, which is rumored to feature the possible return of Conor McGregor.

It’s a fairly quick return to action for Jailton Almeida, who is likely eager to rebound from his knockout loss to Chris Curtis at UFC 299. Prior to that defeat, the Brazilian grappling ace had won his last 15 bouts, climbing high into the ranks in the process.

Volkov, conversely, is riding a three-fight win streak in which he’s stopped Tai Tuivasa, Alexander Romanov, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (highlights). The last man to defeat him is current (interim) Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, but Volkov may actually be closer to a rematch than anyone would have expected.

It’s a classic big man style clash of grappler vs. striker. Almeida is a top-notch jiu-jitsu player, while Volkov is a rangy knockout artist. Historically, Volkov isn’t the most difficult man to take down, but he’s also tough to finish on the floor. The recipe is there for a dominant Almeida win or a late Volkov rally.

Who ya’ got?

Insomnia

UFC 300 cannot come soon enough for a variety of reasons.

For context, 20 million baht is about $550k. I also read that a lot of those gyms were in the more rural Isaan region of Thailand, so the money is going to do a lot of good!

ONE Championship founder / CEO Chatri Sityodtong has donated 20 million baht to 40 Muay Thai gyms in Thailand pic.twitter.com/r6K28Q0Zud — ONE Championship on SCMP (@scmpmartialarts) March 25, 2024

Music has a big influence on how sparring sessions go!

Spicing up this sparring session ️ pic.twitter.com/ZQsPdkpwim — Marcus "Maniac" McGhee (@ManiacMcGhee07) March 23, 2024

Marvin Vettori reflects on the most iconic moment of his career:

Looking back this was right after the weight cut and the guy didn’t notice its enough I didn’t wear them on my head.

Hell of a picture pic.twitter.com/IixxN0j9am — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 23, 2024

Adrian Yanez is taking a big step back after consecutive knockout losses.

Adrian Yanez will take on Vinicius Salvador at #UFCVegas92 on May 18th.

[first rep. @TeamIridiumISA] pic.twitter.com/CsgfsDIPOl — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) March 24, 2024

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Dolidze ain’t happening, at least not at UFC 301.

I've seen many posts across the social media about Dolidze vs Costa being booked at #UFC301 in Rio.



I can confirm that the news is fake and the fight is not booked/in works.



Dolidze is currently in Georgia where he builds his own GYM and pays attention to proper… pic.twitter.com/bVVk3l3C7Q — Giorgi Kokiashvili (@iHeartGeorgius1) March 25, 2024

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most skilled fighters of all time.

Now try to visualize how an untrained person of a similar size would attempt to defend a DJ single leg



What comes to mind? Share your thoughts below! pic.twitter.com/EjdhnOSmkO — LAMO (@lookatmyopinion) March 25, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Running into an intercepting knee like this is a nightmare.

WOW! Brutal knee to the body from Krystian Szczęsny. #BabilonMMA43 pic.twitter.com/0Looe7ybN6 — Haduucken (@Haduuuucken) March 22, 2024

Feinting low then stepping into an overhand will always have place in MMA.

Kacper Pakeltys destroys Arkadiusz Kolus in 20 seconds at BabilonMMA pic.twitter.com/Dq4TiISyu6 — Haduucken (@Haduuuucken) March 22, 2024

... I have no idea what the possible rules are here. I am, however, entertained.

Referee joins a 2v1 fight at RXF MMA show in Romania yesterday pic.twitter.com/xNYzu47VkI — Matysek (@Matysek88) March 22, 2024

Random Land

Keep it classy in fast food restaurants!

This made my day. Lol pic.twitter.com/mdGS8Ni0cK — Juice (@DjWalt_) March 22, 2024

Midnight Music: Indie folk, 2017

