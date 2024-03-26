Irene Aldana targets Top 5 opponent for return: Fighting in The Sphere ‘would be a dream come true’

Irene Aldana believes a big 2024 awaits.

Mexico’s all-time greatest women’s Bantamweight fighter finally battled for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold in 2023. Aldana, 35, was the legendary former two-division champion, Amanda Nunes’, last opponent when they fought at UFC 289 in June. Unfortunately for Aldana, she couldn’t bring the belt back home to her country as she lost a unanimous decision before the champion retired.

The Guadalajara resident rebounded thrillingly against Karol Rosa in December 2023. Aldana battled through a knee injury that ultimately required surgery that she’s still recovering from. Despite that, Aldana and Rosa put on a late Fight of the Year contender, and the former returned to the win column with a unanimous decision.

“I’m still working on getting better and getting healthy and getting out of my injury 100 percent,” Aldana told MMA Mania. “I’m almost there. Everything’s going really good. I haven’t had any news, I haven’t had any offers. Of course, this year I’m coming back, but not sure when.”

2023 was a massive year for Mexican fighters in UFC. Aldana’s longtime teammate and friend, Alexa Grasso, shocked the world with her upset title victory over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 in March (watch highlights). Alongside Grasso, Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez held men’s Flyweight and Featherweight titles, respectively.

The year culminated with a big Noche UFC Mexican Independence Day event on Sept. 16. It was such a success that the promotion plans to make Noche UFC an annual event, and 2024’s celebration will happen at UFC 306 inside Las Vegas’ brand new Sphere entertainment venue. Aldana missed last year’s festivities, so an opportunity at the upcoming historical event would be impossible to say no to.

“It would be a dream come true,” Aldana said. “I’m waiting for a Top 5. I don’t know who, but someone that can take me to another title opportunity. Definitely, being in The Sphere on September [14] would be amazing.”

Obviously, September is still nowhere close as April approaches next week. Depending on her recovery, Aldana would still love to compete before UFC 306 and make the turnaround, if possible.

Until then, Aldana has launched a new campaign with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in her plea to help cats safe. A well-known cat lover in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, Aldana currently has nine occupants in her home and wants to do her part in keeping your furry little friends happy and healthy.

Related Shevchenko Never Considered Retirement After Loss

“I’m probably a crazy cat lady, they’d call me,” Aldana said with a laugh. “[PETA] reached out to me because I have made myself publicly known as a cat woman and everything I can do to help cats, even if they are domestic cats or wild cats, I’m into it. I got so happy that they contacted me, and I was happy to make this campaign with them. Everything I can do for the cats, I’m happy to do it.”