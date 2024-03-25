Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy set as UFC Vegas 92 main event

UFC Vegas 92 has its main event.

A Featherweight bout between perennial contender and veteran, Edson Barboza (24-11), and the rising Lerone Murphy (13-0-1) is set to headline UFC Vegas 92 at the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas on May 18, 2024. Laerte Viana first reported the bout before later being confirmed by MMA Fighting.

Barboza, 38, got back on a winning streak with his last victory, a unanimous decision over Sodiq Yusuff in UFC Vegas 81’s main event this past October 2023. The run at Featherweight has seen mixed results for the Brazilian striking sensation. Barboza is 4-3 in his seven fights since he dropped from Lightweight in May 2020.

The main event bout will be the 32-year-old Murphy’s first in said spot. Boasting a flawless record, England’s Muprhy debuted in UFC at UFC 242 opposite Zubaira Tukhugov, where the pair fought to a split draw in September 2019. Regarding name value and experience, no opponent has exceeded Barboza in Murphy’s eight-year professional career.

The current UFC Vegas 92 line up can be seen below.

145lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

115lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

135lbs.: Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal

115lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro

170lbs.: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Themba Gorimbo

155lbs.: Tom Nolan vs. Victor Martinez

185lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

125lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Tatsuro Taira

135lbs.: Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador